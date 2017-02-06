One suspect in last Friday’s police chase no stranger to local law enforcement

One of the three individuals arrested last Friday in a police chase in Barton County was well known to local law enforcement.

Lee B. Jacobs, age 36, of Great Bend was arrested for Kidnapping, Criminal Threat, Criminal Discharge of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of Explosives, Felony Attempt to Flee and Elude and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

Jacobs was released from the El Dorado Correctional Facility last July after serving five years in the state prison system on numerous charges that included aggravated battery, vehicular homicide, failure to report an accident and death and leaving the scene of an accident.

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir says Jacobs and two others led law enforcement officers on a chase early Friday morning where shots were fired at pursuing deputies.

The chase continued north on Highway 281 where the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree row along a creek. Two of the occupants remained near the vehicle, Jacobs fled on foot and could not be located until an aircraft from the Kansas Highway Patrol was brought in to join the search effort.

Jacobs was arrested along with the driver, Sarah Smith-Orr, age 41, from Hays and Brandon Finnesy, age 28, of Hays.

Officers recovered two firearms, a substantial quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana and suspected heroin at the scene. Deputies also found three homemade explosive devices in the vehicle.