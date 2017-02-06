Great Bend—Lois Ann Anderson, 67, died Feb. 5, 2017, at her home in Great Bend. She was born Nov. 10, 1949, at Cadillac, Mich., the daughter of William and Mildred (Gable) McQuiston. She worked for Great Bend Housing Authority as a Housing Supervisor. Lois has been a Great Bend resident since 1993, coming from Grapevine, Texas.

Survivors include her mother, Mildred Godin of Pawnee Rock; daughters Shannon Fish and Christopher Kelso of Great Bend, Tracy Brewer and husband Jay of Prattville, Ala., and Chris Mead and husband Terry of Pawnee Rock; sisters, Jerrie Breese and Charles Chism of Ellinwood, Jolene McQuiston of Great Bend; brother, Robert Macias and wife Theresa of Amarillo, Texas; grandchildren, Natasha Brewer, Colby Mead, Brandi Mead, Brooklyn Mead, Justin Fish, Bailey Fish, Keara Moore and Liam Kelso; and best friend, Linda Gritten. She was preceded in death by her father, John Godin, and brother, Michael McQuiston.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home in Great Bend with the Rev. Dr. Scott V. Solether officiating. Inurnment will follow at Pawnee Rock Cemetery. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials have been established with the Wounded Warrior Project, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

