Kansas woman jailed without bond for alleged stabbing

GEARY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Geary County are investigating a suspect for attempted voluntary manslaughter.

Police arrested Erica Allen Kamphaus, 36, Junction City, Sunday after Junction City Police were dispatched to a 740 W. 6th Street after report of a man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim identified the suspect. Officers found her at 604 Golden belt Boulevard. They also found evidence at the scene which led to the arrest, according to JCPD Lt. Jeff Childs.

Kamphaus is being held without bond at the Geary County Detention Center, pending a first appearance in District Court, on requested charges of aggravated battery and attempted voluntary manslaughter.