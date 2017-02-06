Hartwell Cadow Flint, III

GREAT BEND — Hartwell Cadow “Chip” Flint, III, 54, died Feb. 6, 2017, at his home, Great Bend. He was born July 16, 1962, at Natchez, Miss., the son of Hartwell Cadow and Donna Jean (Seitz) Flint, Jr. He was married to Margaret Quintero from 1996 to 2006. She survives. A Great Bend resident most of his life, Mr. Flint was a sales and rental associate for Waters True Value.

Other survivors include one daughter, Kiley Flint of Great Bend; his mother and step-father, Donna and Ronald Jean Van Horn of Wichita; one sister, Kay Smith and her husband Brad of Wichita; and father-in-law, Joe Quintero of Lewis.

Private family services will be held. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials have been established with Hartwell Flint Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

