Great Bend City Administrator expresses concern with cut KDOT funds

The Kansas Governor’s Office declares that Kansas has the third best highway system in the United States and that over 90 percent of the state roads are in great condition. This data has made it easier for Governor Sam Brownback and the State to pull funding from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) to help offset budget deficits.

Great Bend City Administrator Howard Partington is fearful of the KDOT funding raids and how they are affecting Great Bend. Partington uses the example of the state pulling over a billion dollars in bond money as a poor way to do business.

In late January, KDOT announced it will only spend $44 million on new projects in the next fiscal year. In the past, that number has been north of $400 million.

Partington says a number of projects have been delayed, including a diagonal stretch between Hutchinson, Nickerson, and Sterling that would have saved people from Great Bend about 10 minutes traveling to Wichita.

Through an agreement with the State, Great Bend has to maintain state highways that run through the town. KDOT provided KLINK funding that assisted with the cost of maintenance on state highways. Partington says future KLINK projects are in jeopardy which affects more than just road projects.

Partington added KDOT’s funds have assisted with improvements at the airport, rail, and even public transportation.