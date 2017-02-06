Dateline: Claflin, Kansas

Name of Deceased: Elsie Marie Clowers Age: 88

Date of Death: February 6, 2017

Place of Death: Hays Medical Center, Hays, Kansas

Date of Birth: July 1, 1928 at Chetopa, Kansas

Parents Name: Lawrence & Martha (McCollough) Rose

OBITUARY INFORMATION

Elsie married Lawrence Meek, August 31, 1947, at Hutchinson. They were later divorced. She later married Arthur “Bud” Clowers July 14, 1979, at St. John, KS. He died in 1984.

A Holyrood resident since 2012, Elsie had been a 54 year Claflin resident, and a Plainville resident prior to that. She was a retired Farmers and Merchants Bank of Claflin employee, and a member of the Claflin Methodist Church, Dorcus Doers ladies church group, and volunteered as a Pink Lady at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington.

SURVIVORS

One son: Rex Meek and wife Lynn of Hoisington, KS

Three daughters: Peggy Ostmeyer and husband Gene of Pecos, NM

Cheri Chesney and husband Chris of Franklin, NC

Brenda Campbell and husband Jerry of Preston, KS

One brother: Larry “Ronald” Rose of Fairfield Bay, AR

Grandchildren: Heidi Fischer, Wayde Denning, Trevor Denning, Ty Christie, Tami Hoch, Ryan Pozalek, Alex Batman, and Peyton Bullard

Great Grandchildren: Kyler Christie, Brandon Christie, Mayleigh Denning, Jaycie Denning, Treyson Denning, Rowan Batman, Zaria, Zayde, Tania, and Justice.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Lois Hileman, one brother, Cecil Rose, and by a grandson, Zachary Albert.

SERVICE INFORMATION

Funeral Service: Friday, February 10, 2017

Time of Service: 10:00 am

Place of Service: Claflin United Methodist Church

Officiant: Rev. Gene Langhofer

Interment: Claflin Cemetery, Claflin, Kansas

Visitation: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home

Memorial: The Wounded Warrior Project or Claflin United Methodist Church, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.nicholsonrickefh.net