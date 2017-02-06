Dateline: Claflin, Kansas
Name of Deceased: Elsie Marie Clowers Age: 88
Date of Death: February 6, 2017
Place of Death: Hays Medical Center, Hays, Kansas
Date of Birth: July 1, 1928 at Chetopa, Kansas
Parents Name: Lawrence & Martha (McCollough) Rose
OBITUARY INFORMATION
Elsie married Lawrence Meek, August 31, 1947, at Hutchinson. They were later divorced. She later married Arthur “Bud” Clowers July 14, 1979, at St. John, KS. He died in 1984.
A Holyrood resident since 2012, Elsie had been a 54 year Claflin resident, and a Plainville resident prior to that. She was a retired Farmers and Merchants Bank of Claflin employee, and a member of the Claflin Methodist Church, Dorcus Doers ladies church group, and volunteered as a Pink Lady at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington.
SURVIVORS
One son: Rex Meek and wife Lynn of Hoisington, KS
Three daughters: Peggy Ostmeyer and husband Gene of Pecos, NM
Cheri Chesney and husband Chris of Franklin, NC
Brenda Campbell and husband Jerry of Preston, KS
One brother: Larry “Ronald” Rose of Fairfield Bay, AR
Grandchildren: Heidi Fischer, Wayde Denning, Trevor Denning, Ty Christie, Tami Hoch, Ryan Pozalek, Alex Batman, and Peyton Bullard
Great Grandchildren: Kyler Christie, Brandon Christie, Mayleigh Denning, Jaycie Denning, Treyson Denning, Rowan Batman, Zaria, Zayde, Tania, and Justice.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Lois Hileman, one brother, Cecil Rose, and by a grandson, Zachary Albert.
SERVICE INFORMATION
Funeral Service: Friday, February 10, 2017
Time of Service: 10:00 am
Place of Service: Claflin United Methodist Church
Officiant: Rev. Gene Langhofer
Interment: Claflin Cemetery, Claflin, Kansas
Visitation: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home
Memorial: The Wounded Warrior Project or Claflin United Methodist Church, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS
Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.nicholsonrickefh.net
