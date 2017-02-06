Barton softball gets sweep in Oklahoma

The Barton Community College softball team continued their opening weekend in Oklahoma on Sunday picking up a doubleheader sweep of the junior varsity squad of Bacone College in Muskogee.

The Cougars scored in all but one inning of the first game exploding for nine seventh inning runs to win 17-2 but had to rally twice in the second game highlighted by a four run fifth inning for an 11-5 victory to begin the season 4-0.

Barton will have its first pair of home games this coming Tuesday as Bethany College’s junior varsity squad comes to Cougar Field for a 2:00 p.m. doubleheader.