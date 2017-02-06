Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/3 – 2/5)

2/3

BOOKED: Lee Jacobs on Barton County District Court case for kidnapping, criminal threat, criminal possession of explosives, felony flee and elude, possession of methamphetamine and criminal discharge of a firearm, held on a $100,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Tyrone Lucas of Great Bend on a GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Audra Cross of Great Bend for BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $200.00 cash or 48 hours.

BOOKED: Sarah Smith-Orr for BTDC possession of methamphetamine, bond set in lieu of $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: William Cravens of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Brandon Fennesy of Plainville on Barton County District Court case for kidnapping, criminal threat, criminal possession of explosives, felony flee and elude, possession of methamphetamine and criminal discharge of a firearm, bond is set at $100,000.00 C/S. United States District Court case for felony escape from custody, no bond.

BOOKED: Larry Thiel of Timken on Rush County District Court warrant for domestic battery and criminal threat, bond is set at $10,000.00 C/S. Rush County District Court warrant for violation of protection order and criminal threat x2. Bond is set at $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Joseph Orosco of Great Bend on Hodgeman County District warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Fernando Acosta of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $300.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Storm McNett of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ryan Romine of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond is set at $2,5000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Audra Cross of Great Bend for BTDC warrant for failure to appear after posting $200.00 cash.

RELEASED: Joseph Orosco of Great Bend on Hodgeman County District Court warrant for failure to appear, posted a $1,000.00 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Fernando Acosta of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $300.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Ryan Romine of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond through A-1 Bonding.

2/4

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for possession of a controlled substance hallucinogenic, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper stop light, no bond.

BOOKED: Buddie Ross of Pawnee Rock on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $1,500.00 cash only.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of controlled substance hallucinogenic, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper stop light, after being seen by JJA and released to parents.

2/5

BOOKED: Rodrigo Castro of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal warrant for failure to appear, bond was set at $500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Chelsea Alexandra Kaundart on Barton County District Court warrant for endangering of a child, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond is set in lieu of $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Cody Birzer of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for aggravated assault, criminal threat, bond set in lieu of $20,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Rodrigo Castro of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Chelsea Alexandra Kaundart on a Barton County District Court warrant for endangering of a child, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, posted a bond of $2,500.00 C/S through TNT Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Cody Birzer on BTDC warrant for aggravated battery, criminal threat, posted $20,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: William Cravens of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Christopher Harper of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Kenneth Gray of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections cases after serving his sentence.

RELEASED: Storm McNett of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case after serving his sentence.