GREAT BEND — Barbara L. Ellis, 75, died Feb. 5, 2017, at her home in Great Bend. She was born Jan. 5, 1942, at Great Bend, the daughter of Clifford John and LaVerne Louise (Lewis) Ellis. She was a lifetime Great Bend resident. She enjoyed flowers, bird watching, her great-grandchildren, and traveling, especially to Mardi Gras. She was dietary manager for Great Bend Manor for 25 years, retiring in 2004.

Survivors include one daughter, Tammy Payne and her husband Jack of Great Bend; one brother, Johnnie C. Ellis of Parsons; three sisters, Lucy Kennedy of Hutchinson; Janice M. Lohr of Great Bend, and Becky Gilliland of Great Bend; two grandchildren, Jacklyn Dougherty and husband Brian and Susan Zuniga and husband Edward; and eight great-grandchildren, Jason Payne, McKinley Payne, McKenzie Payne, Garrett Schmidt, Sage Schmidt, Cole Schmidt, Daniel Zuniga and Blaze Jacobs. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Lawrence E. Ellis and David F. Ellis; and two sisters, Jo Ann Ellis and Elizabeth Stambaugh.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Schumacher officiating. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials have been established with Heartland Cancer Patient Care and Support Endowment or Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530