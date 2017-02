Sunday Weather

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.