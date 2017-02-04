Professional and home chefs invited to compete

Barton County Habitat for Humanity invites professional and novice home chefs to compete in their annual fundraiser, Barton County’s Got Flavor featuring Dueling Pianos International on February 11, 2017.

The competition will be divided into two divisions this year. Up for grabs is a traveling trophy for the professional division and cash prizes for the home chefs.

Each team will prepare a tasting item for 200 people and a non-alcoholic beverage to pair with the food item. At the end of the tasting, the attendees will be able to vote on their favorite team in each division. Scoring will be based on pairing quality, taste and booth personality.

Winners for the professional division will receive a traveling trophy, a special post on Facebook, post-event press release, and of course, bragging rights until next year. For our home cooks, the top teams will receive cash prizes (1st Place: $300, 2nd Place: $200, 3rd Place: $100).

If your or your company would like to participate in this year’s event as a competitor, please email Habitat for Humanity at habitatbartoncounty@hotmail.com.

“We really hope everyone will enjoy this year’s food and show! There’s going to be plenty of flavors and pairings to taste…and for our show, we are bringing Dueling Pianos International to Great Bend, KS and they’ve promised a dynamic, funny and unforgettable night of entertainment,” Habitat for Humanity: Barton County Area Secretary, Megan Barfield.

Tickets are still on sale at the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development, 1125 William St. Ticket prices are $60 per couple for the food tasting and show and $15 a person for the show only.

About Habitat for Humanity:

Habitat for Humanity has been in Barton County since 2001. Our non-profit organization gives a hand up, not a hand out. All the donations we receive are used to build or remodel homes for our partner families, who then purchase the home through a zero-interest, 25-year mortgage. The houses cost less because they are built with volunteer labor and donated materials, and because the partner families do not pay interest, home ownership is much more affordable than in the private market. In addition, the funds collected in mortgage payments can be re- used to help another family in Barton County.