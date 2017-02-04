Panthers 3rd at Goddard Dual Tournament

The Great Bend Panther Mat Men took 3rd at the Goddard Dual Inviational Tournament on Saturday. Head coach Nathan Broekleman says he was happy the way the day went.

“We bumped kids around today to compete and win to the best of our abilities. We were a little short handed with injuries, but I feel like we wrestled well. We went 3-2 and won the 3 Duals that I thought we could with the wrestlers that competed today.”

The Panthers return to action Thursday in a Western Athletic Conference match against Hays.

Goddard Dual Results:

Great Bend (GB) 48.00 Liberal (LIB) 36.00

106: Natalie Garza (GB) over (LIB) (For.)

113: Drew Liles (GB) over Lathan Rose (LIB) (Fall 0:40)

120: Eric Vazquez (GB) over Tucker Betts (LIB) (Fall 1:04)

126: Gerrardo Torres (GB) over (LIB) (For.)

132: Conrad Montoya (GB) over Xavier Perez (LIB) (Fall 0:59)

138: Keaton Sander (GB) over emmanuel rivero (LIB) (Fall 1:28)

145: Emanuel Peralta (LIB) over (GB) (For.)

152: Braxton Schooler (GB) over (LIB) (For.)

160: Josh Martinez (LIB) over Josh Hamilton (GB) (Fall 1:14)

170: Jacob Meeks (GB) over derek avilla (LIB) (Fall 0:18)

182: Misael Monarrez (LIB) over Ever Chavez (GB) (Fall 0:58)

195: Edgar Bautista (LIB) over (GB) (For.)

220: zeth mansell (LIB) over Jesus Villegas (GB) (Fall 3:58) 285: Elwin Trejo (LIB) over (GB) (For.)

Campus (CAMP) 56.00 Great Bend (GB) 17.00

106: Drew Liles (GB) over Josh Keith (CAMP) (Fall 2:58)

113: k. Rhea (CAMP) over (GB) (For.)

120: B. Dryden (CAMP) over Eric Vazquez (GB) (MD 12-0)

126: George Weber (GB) over D. Sheler (CAMP) (Fall 1:19)

132: Luke Bowen (CAMP) over Conrad Montoya (GB) (MD 8-0)

138: B. Black (CAMP) over Alex Randolph (GB) (Dec 11-6)

145: Keaton Sander (GB) over Cade Ray (CAMP) (TF 16-1 4:00)

152: E. Schroeder (CAMP) over Braxton Schooler (GB) (Fall 1:07)

160: D. Hutchins (CAMP) over Josh Hamilton (GB) (Fall 1:34)

170: D. Mitchell (CAMP) over Jacob Meeks (GB) (Dec 6-2)

182: G. WIlliams (CAMP) over Ever Chavez (GB) (Fall 1:27)

195: Z. Bowen (CAMP) over (GB) (For.)

220: M. Kimber (CAMP) over Jesus Villegas (GB) (Fall 0:48)

285: Jordan Beehler (CAMP) over (GB) (For.)

Great Bend (GB) 57.00 Eisenhower High School (Eis) 21.00

106: Natalie Garza (GB) over (Eis) (For.)

113: Drew Liles (GB) over (Eis) (For.)

120: Eric Vazquez (GB) over Seth Doud (Eis) (Fall 4:51)

126: George Weber (GB) over Victor Aguilera (Eis) (Dec 4-0)

132: Alex Randolph (GB) over Garrett Brewer (Eis) (Fall 1:03)

138: Keaton Sander (GB) over (Eis) (For.)

145: Carson Wheeler (Eis) over (GB) (For.)

152: Braxton Schooler (GB) over Josh Mayora (Eis) (Fall 5:34)

160: Josh Hamilton (GB) over Will Bliss (Eis) (Fall 2:42)

170: Trey Greening (Eis) over Jacob Meeks (GB) (Dec 7-5)

182: Ever Chavez (GB) over (Eis) (For.)

195: Lj Flax (Eis) over (GB) (For.)

220: Jesus Villegas (GB) over (Eis) (For.)

285: Stuar Habbart (Eis) over (GB) (For.)

Goddard High School (GHS) 72.00 Great Bend (GB) 2.00

106: Jason Henschel (GHS) over Drew Liles (GB) (Dec 1-0)

113: Lucas Glover (GHS) over (GB) (For.)

120: Will Spexarth (GHS) over Eric Vazquez (GB) (TF 16-1 5:41)

126: Gabe Spexarth (GHS) over George Weber (GB) (Fall 4:52)

132: Lane Glover (GHS) over Conrad Montoya (GB) (MD 9-0)

138: Keaton Sander (GB) over Trevor Dopps (GHS) (TB-1 6-3)

145: Garrett Lange (GHS) over (GB) (For.)

152: Kameron Frame (GHS) over Braxton Schooler (GB) (Fall 0:23)

160: Cayden Atkins (GHS) over Josh Hamilton (GB) (Fall 0:45)

170: Troy Fisher (GHS) over Jacob Meeks (GB) (Fall 0:34)

182: Austin Andres (GHS) over Ever Chavez (GB) (Fall 0:27)

195: Cale Davidson (GHS) over (GB) (For.)

220: Thomas Parks (GHS) over Jesus Villegas (GB) (Fall 1:10)

285: Landon Calvert (GHS) over (GB) (For.) (GB Unsportsmanlike Conduct -1.00)

Great Bend (GHS) 35.00 Maize (MHS) 34.00

106: Drew Liles (GB) over Junior Camacho (MAIZ) (TF 16-1 5:37)

113: Justin Watkins (MAIZ) over (GB) (For.)

120: Eric Vazquez (GB) over (MAIZ) (For.)

126: Aidan Campbell (MAIZ) over George Weber (GB) (Dec 7-6)

132: Conrad Montoya (GB) over (MAIZ) (For.)

138: Zac Grantham (MAIZ) over Alex Randolph (GB) (MD 14-5)

145: Keaton Sander (GB) over (MAIZ) (For.)

152: Braxton Schooler (GB) over Bradley VanSkike (MAIZ) (Fall 1:27)

160: Josh Hamilton (GB) over Shawn Miller (MAIZ) (Fall 3:17)

170: Talon Fitzmier (MAIZ) over Jacob Meeks (GB) (Dec 9-3)

182: Double Forfeit

195: Caleb Wunsch (MAIZ) over Ever Chavez (GB) (Fall 1:41)

220: Jacob Quiggle (MAIZ) over Jesus Villegas (GB) (Fall 1:01)

285: Dakota Riggs (MAIZ) over (GB) (For.)