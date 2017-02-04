Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, February 6, 2017 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Minutes of the January 30, 2017, Regular Meeting, will not be available.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: 13th Month – 3rd Run:

-An Accounts Payable Register for the 13th Month, 2016, will be submitted to the Commission. Thirteenth month expenditures include any unpaid bills for a product, service, or utility that have actually been received in 2016.

III. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of January 23, 2017, and ending February 6, 2017.

IV. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

V. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. PUBLIC INFORMATION: Kansas Wetlands Education Center:

-The Kansas Wetlands Education Center (KWEC), a branch of the Sternberg Museum of Natural History, is operated by Fort Hays State University personnel. The facility overlooks the 19,857 acre Cheyenne Bottom Wildlife Area managed by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Park and Tourism and the 7,694 acre Cheyenne Bottoms Preserve managed by The Nature Conservancy. At this time, Curtis Wolf, Site Manager, will provide an update.

C. ROAD AND BRIDGE: Snow Plowing Video:

-The Road and Bridge Department personnel have developed a 10 minute video dealing with snow plow operations. Dale Phillips, Road and Bridge Director, will present the video to the public.

VI. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled: FEBRUARY 6, 2017

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Carey Hipp, County Counselor, will discuss regular business. Immediately following Ms. Hipp’s time, Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will discuss regular business.

10:00 a.m. – IRB / Economic Development annual review – Kan-Can (Red Barn) – Ms. Zimmerman; Kevin Wondra, County Treasurer; Matt Patzner, Financial Officer; and Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser

10:30 a.m. – Travel Policies / Staffing Calendar – Ms. Zimmerman, Mr. Patzner and John Debes, Information Technology Department

10:45 a.m. – Inventory – Ms. Zimmerman, Mr. Debes and Chris Saenz, Equipment Technician

11:00 a.m. – Program Update – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

11:15 a.m. – Program Update – Employee Relations Committee

11:30 a.m. – JobFest Funding – Karen Neuforth, Committee Member

11:45 a.m. – Customer Service in County Offices – Commission discussion

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Amy Mellor, County Attorney, is scheduled for February 9, 2017.

VII. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, February 13, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VIII. ADJOURN.