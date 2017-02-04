Kansas man jailed after brutal stabbing

RENO COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Reno County are investigating a suspect in connection with a Saturday stabbing at Carey Park in Hutchinson.

The victim, who had been stabbed multiple times in the head and was bleeding profusely called police.

The first officers on scene located and began treating the victim. Additional officers began setting up a perimeter and eventually took the suspect Elijah B. Norris into custody near the intersection of Blanchard and Emerson Loop East.

He was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for a laceration believed to have occurred during the attack.

Officers also located a bloody kitchen knife as well as several small bloody plastic baggies of suspected marijuana believed to be connected with this case.

These items were located between the location of the stabbing and where Norris was arrested.

After treatment Norris was transported to the Reno County Correctional Facility and booked.

The victim in the case was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and then transported by ground ambulance to Via Cristi St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Wichita.

Her injuries appear non-life threatening, but the nature of those injuries required more advance treatment, according to police.

The two small children with the victim were released to family members.

Norris is jailed for the stabbing, and the drugs. Potential charges include aggravated battery, distribution of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $50,000.

Norris has previous convictions for aggravated battery, possession of drugs and burglary, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.