Barton opens softball season with sweep

The Barton Community College softball team opened up their 2017 season Saturday in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, with a sweep of the junior varsity squad of Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

Behind a five run third inning, the Cougars went on to win 11-3 in six innings but in game two needed an eight run seventh inning to capture the back end of the doubleheader 15-8.

The Cougars will stay in Oklahoma for another pair of games on Sunday taking on Bacone College in a 1:00 p.m. first pitch in Muskogee. Barton will have its first pair of home games this coming Tuesday as Bethany College’s junior varsity squad comes to Cougar Field for a 2:00 p.m. doubleheader.