Police: 2 Kansas men arrested for armed robbery

by

Ryland-photo Shawnee Co.

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating two suspects in connection with a Thursday convenience store robbery.

Just after 9 a.m., police responded to report of an armed robbery at the Casey’s Convenience store in the 900 Block of SE Rice Road, according to a media release.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

Police located a suspect in the 2100 Block of SE 11th Terrace. Upon investigation, police located items from the robbery. They arrested

Bush-photo Shawnee Co.

Marsolano Ryland, 34, and Christopher Bush, 26, both of Topeka. The

FBI is assisting with the investigation, according to police.

