Panther bowlers roll to victories in Dodge

By Mike Perry

The Great Bend Panthers traveled to Dodge City on Thursday to compete in a tri with the Dodge City Red Demons & the Holcomb Longhorns. The panther boys and girls both dominated in picking up victories.

In Girls Varsity Action the lady Panthers won all 11 points possible. The high series belonged to junior Jordan Vsetecka who rolled a new career high of 623 pins, senior Allie Brodrick claimed 2nd place with a series of 588 and Senior Kenzy Black brought home the bronze medal with a series total of 547 pins. In boys action the Panthers claimed 9 of the 11 points possible. Sophomore Jordan Black finished in first place with a series total of 669 and senior Jacob Holden finished in 2nd place with a series total of 654 pins.

In Junior Varsity action the Boys won all 11 points and were lead by sophomore AJ Roberts who claimed 1st place with a series total of 616 pins 2nd place belonged to Brodie Owens from Great Bend who rolled a series of 543 pins.

The Lady Panthers Junior Varsity teams won 10 of the 11 points possible and first place belonged to junior Sydney Soukup who bowled a 500 series and Jessica Disque got the silver medal with a total of 458 pins.

The next action for the Panthers will be next Tuesday when they travel to Garden City and Holcomb.