Great Bend man faces aggravated robbery charge after Larned Shopko incident

Justin Miller, 25 of Great Bend, appeared in custody Wednesday morning before Pawnee County Magistrate Judge Julie Cowell. Judge Cowell advised the defendant he faces a one count felony complaint, to wit: Aggravated Robbery, a severity level 3 person felony.

The Complaint reads that on December 23, 2016, the Defendant took assorted merchandise from the Shopko Store in Larned through a threat of bodily harm to two store employees. It also states a handgun was used in the incident.

Count 1 carries a presumptive prison sentence between 55 and 247 with the Department of Correction depending on the defendant’s criminal history. Miller is being held in the Ford County Detention Center in lieu of $75,000 bond. A Preliminary Hearing has been scheduled for February 14, 2017.

The co-defendant, Tiffany Wedgeworth, 28 of Great Bend, is being held in the Barton County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bond. She is charged with aiding & abetting Miller by driving the getaway vehicle. Her Preliminary Hearing is currently scheduled for February 6, 2017.