Great Bend and Hays suspects hit with kidnapping and a host of other charges

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Friday, February 3, Barton County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle in relation to surveillance operations that had been going on in the area near the 200 block of Northeast 20 Avenue.

When the deputy attempted to stop the white 2001 Saturn, the suspect vehicle fled from the area and led the deputies on a chase north along U.S. 281 Highway. At one point during the chase, one of the occupants fired several rounds from the suspect vehicle.

The chase continued north to the location just East of U.S. 281 Highway near Northeast 80 Road. The suspect vehicle drove into an alfalfa field where deputies continued pursuit. It then crashed into a tree row along a creek. Two of the occupants remained near the vehicle, one fled on foot.

Deputies took the two suspects into custody and began searching for the third. After about an hour, officers requested the assistance of aircraft equipped with infrared cameras from the Kansas Highway Patrol. The aircraft arrived about 45 minutes later. Shortly after arrival, the aircraft was able to locate a person lying in the field about ½ mile west of the scene.

Officers recovered two firearms, a substantial quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana and suspected heroin at the scene. Deputies also found three homemade explosive devices in the vehicle.

All three of the subjects were arrested. The driver was identified as Sarah Smith-Orr age 41 of Hays, Kansas. She was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. It is believed Orr was forced by the other occupants of the car to flee from law enforcement. Smith-Orr is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.

The second suspect a passenger in the vehicle identified as Brandon Finnesy, age 28 of Hays, Kansas. Finnesy is wanted by the United States Marshals Service on charges of escape from custody. Finnesy was also booked on charges of Kidnapping, Criminal Threat, Criminal Possession of Explosives and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute. Finnesy is being held without bond on the federal charges and $100,000 bond on the local charges.

The third suspect that fled from the scene was identified as Lee B. Jacobs, age 36 of Great Bend. Jacobs was arrested for Kidnapping, Criminal Threat, Criminal Discharge of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of Explosives, Felony Attempt to Flee and Elude and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute. Jacobs is being held in the Barton County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by units from the Great Bend Police Department, including its K-9 officer, The Hoisington Police Department, Ellinwood Police Department as well as the Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft.