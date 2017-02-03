Cop Shop (2/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (2/2)

Forgery

At 11:11 a.m. a report of a suspect altering and cashing a check written by the victim was made at 170 SW 40 Avenue.

Non Injury Accident

At 1:11 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 10 Avenue & NE 10 Road.

Traumatic Injuries

At 3:13 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 3 NW 90 Road in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (2/2)

Warrant Arrest

At 11:32 a.m. an officer arrested Rachelle Garnica at 2600 Adams Street 11 for a warrant.

At 1:57 p.m. an officer arrested Mario Huitron Jr. at 454 Evergreen Street for a warrant.

At 4:11 p.m. an officer arrested Ashli Witten at 1401 Cherry Ln for three Barton County District warrants.

Theft

At 9:59 p.m. theft of several items was reported at 1033 Adams Street C.

Criminal Damage

At 11:56 p.m. report of someone spray painting her tag was made at 1071 Warner Road.