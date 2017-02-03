Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/2)

BOOKED: Rachelle Garnica on Barton County District Court warrant with no bond. Garnica is to serve five days and then be released per warrant.

BOOKED: Maria Huitron aka Rodriguez of Great Bend on BTDC case for criminal threat and battery, bond is set in lieu of $5,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher Lamaster of Pawnee Rock on Barton County District Court case for battery domestic violence, bond is set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Charles Grayson of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections cases for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Kenneth Gray of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Amber Parr of Great Bend for Ellinwood Municipal Court case for contempt of court after warrant was withdrawn. Pawnee County District Court case for failure to appear after order to release on OR.

RELEASED: William Howes Wheeler III of Great Bend received a $5,000.00 OR bond on Barton County District Court case for criminal threat x2 and battery. Released to Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on their warrant.

RELEASED: Cipriano Lopez on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court after receiving an order of release from Great Bend Municipal Court.

RELEASED: Shane Serpan of Ellinwood on a Hoisington Municipal warrant for failure to appear after posting a $119.00 cash bond. Barton County District Court warrant for child abuse after receiving a $50,000.00 OR bond from Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Calvin Hinz of Lincolnville on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, he was released to probation per Judge Burgess.