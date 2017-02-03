Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball announces promotions at Great Bend office

The certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered is pleased to announce the recent promotions of Taylor Dirks, CPA to Manager, Belinda Fellhoelter, CPB to Client Services Manager, Danielle Hollingshead, CPA to Senior Audit Manager, and Nicole Koelsch, CPA to Senior Manager.

“Each of these professionals has worked hard for the firm’s clients,” said Sheryl Schamaun, CPA and Partner in Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball’s Great Bend office. “We continue to be impressed with their career growth at the firm and are confident their dedication to the profession and high quality service will be even stronger in these new roles.”

Dirks joined Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball in 2013. Since that time, he has worked with both individuals and businesses on their tax and accounting needs. Dirks is an alumnus of Fort Hays State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a concentration in accounting. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Kansas Society of Certified Public Accountants (KSCPA). He grew up in WaKeeney, Kansas, and currently resides in Great Bend. When away from the office, he enjoys golfing and watching sports.

A member of the team since 2003, Fellhoelter has moved through the ranks of the firm’s client services department. She holds an associate degree from Fort Hays State University and is a Certified Public Bookkeeper. Additionally, Fellhoelter is a member of the National Association of Certified Public Bookkeepers (NACPB) and the Public Accountants Association of Kansas (PAAK). She currently lives in Great Bend with her husband, Chuck. Her favorite pastimes include camping, four-wheeling, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Since beginning her career at ABBB in 2009, Hollingshead has worked in the firm’s audit services department. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a concentration in accounting and finance from Fort Hays State University in 2009. Hollingshead holds memberships in a number of professional organizations, including the AICPA, the KSCPA where she serves on the “20 up to 40” committee, and the Central Kansas Chapter of Certified Public Accountants. She lives in her hometown of Claflin, Kansas, with her husband, Dereck, and their two daughters.

Koelsch started with the firm in 2012 and serves clients through tax and employee benefit plan audits. She holds two degrees from Kansas State University, a Master of Accountancy and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She is a member of the AICPA, KSCPA, and the Central Kansas Chapter of Certified Public Accountants. Originally from Claflin, Kansas, Koelsch currently resides in Hoisington.