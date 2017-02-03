12th Annual CASA Chocolate Auction still has tickets available

Tickets for the Central Kansas CASA Chocolate Auction will be available for anyone that wants them all the way until the event starts tomorrow evening. The 12th Annual CASA Chocolate Auction is scheduled for tomorrow night from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Great Bend Events Center.

Executive Director Caitlyn Eakin says there will be plenty of food options beyond chocolate.

Caitlyn Eakin Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/casa-choc-1.mp3

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) has 23 community-based programs in Kansas that recruit, train, and support citizen-volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in courtrooms.

The annual fundraiser to help support the organization will include a “Take a Chance Tree.”

Caitlyn Eakin Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/casa-choc-2.mp3

There are 50 items available for the live auction beginning at 7:30 p.m. and 120 silent auctions items. The silent auction, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and chocolate fountains will be available at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40.