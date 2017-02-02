Kaiser’s first appearance scheduled for sexual exploitation of a child

On Thursday, February 2, 2017, a complaint was filed with Barton County District Court charging Todd Eric Kaiser with one count of sexual exploitation of a child. The defendant was previously arrested and posted a $50,000.00 surety bond, which remains in effect.

A first appearance is expected to be scheduled on March 6, 2017.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case starting on June 6, 2016. A search warrant was obtained for electronic media and served.

Kaiser was employed by USD 428 as Eisenhower Elementary School’s Physical Education instructor. Kaiser also served as the head coach for the Great Bend High School cross country and track and field teams.

Amy Mellor will prosecute the case for the Barton County Attorney’s Office.