Great Bend replacing concrete at the Expo Complex

The City of Great Bend has made an effort to upgrade the concrete around the Great Bend Expo Complex in sections. The staging areas in front of the three large Expo buildings are commonly used strips used by a number of entities.

Great Bend is in the process of contracting out the project to replace the main strip of concrete in front of the Expo II structure.

Great Bend Director of Public Lands Scott Keeler says years ago different entities that used the facility made a plan to contribute money for improvements, but only the SRCA Dragstrip has continued to fund it.

The Great Bend Farm & Ranch Show and the Barton County Fair are just a few of the other entities that use the concrete area. SRCA has been giving $10,000 per year to the City to help with future improvements.

Keeler says all the entities that make use of the staging lanes have mentioned issues due to the trip hazards and the city has received multiple claims filed against them because of the unsafe surface.

Sharkey Construction is handling the 62-foot by 321-foot slab of concrete replacement for $78,601.05.