Former Kan. pastor admits to sex abuse of 2 children

PAOLA, Kan. (AP) — A church pastor and longtime eastern Kansas homeless shelter director has admitted that he sexually abused two children.

The Kansas City Star reports 58-year-old Jay Preston on Thursday pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated liberties with a child. Under his plea agreement, attorneys will recommend a prison sentence of 13 years.

Preston was charged last July with the lewd fondling or touching of two children who were born in 2008 and 2006.

He was pastor of Grace Revolution Church of the Nazarene and president and CEO of My Father’s House, a homeless shelter in Paola.

He was suspended from the church and shelter after his arrest.