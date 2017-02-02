Barton County Sheriff looking forward to working with new County Attorney

There is a new person in charge at the Barton County Attorney’s Office which is a good thing according to the county’s chief law enforcement officer. Sheriff Brian Bellendir was one of many voices who was critical of the office when Doug Matthews was County Attorney. But Matthews did not seek another term and was replaced by Amy Mellor who ran unopposed in both the primary and general elections.

Mellor has made it clear that she wants the office to be more transparent. She has made it a goal to have better relations with the community, the media and all law enforcement agencies in Barton County. Bellendir says the new County Attorney met with all Barton County law enforcement agencies this week in order to improve the lines of communication.

Doug Matthews served as County Attorney for 12 years before Mellor was sworn into office on January 9th.