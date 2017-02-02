American Legion hosting baseball tryouts and parent’s meeting

The Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Baseball program is hosting tryouts for the AAA Chiefs and the A Braves. This tryout is open to any baseball player ages 15 to 19 in the communities and surrounding areas of Great Bend, Ellinwood, and Hoisington, Kansas.

There is also a very important parent and player meetings scheduled for this coming Monday as well. See time and dates below.

What: Informational Parent/Player Meeting

When: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 7:00 P.M.

Where: American Legion Argonne Post 180 Hall 1011 Kansas Ave, Great Bend, KS. 67530

What: American Legion Baseball Team Tryouts

When: Sunday, February 12, 2017

Ages 17, 18, 19 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Ages 16U 3:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Where: The Fieldhouse 2817 9TH Street, Great Bend, KS. 67530

Players Selections will be made February 12, 2017.

Players will be notified no later than February 13, 2017.

For questions email – americanlegionbaseballgb@gmail.com

Or, call Chris Smith (620) 617-5684