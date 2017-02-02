Consistent salary bumps for teachers helping USD 428 recruit

While the state of Kansas is finding the recruitment of teachers to be more difficult, the Great Bend school district has fared well compared to the rest of the state. USD 428 Assistant Superintendent John Popp says there were only two positions that the district was unable to fill this school year, but the district was able realign duties and students to fill the void.

The recruiting process for new school teachers is already underway, and Popp says school administration has a pretty good idea of what positions will need to be replaced ahead of time.

John Popp Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/popp-pay-1.mp3

The USD 428 Board of Education has until the third Friday of May to let teachers know if they will be released, and teachers have until two weeks after that to tell administration if they are resigning. Popp adds the district will advertise anticipated openings, knowing that there is usually a need for grade school and math teachers.

Despite questions with school financing going forward in Kansas, Popp says one of the biggest draws for teachers to come to Great Bend is that USD 428 has been able to give raises to their teachers every year the past decade.

John Popp Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/popp-pay-2.mp3

Popp says the top priority when filling open positions is classrooms. For instance, if a second grade classroom is still without a teacher, the district will look to pull certified teachers that are serving as teacher tutors into the classroom.