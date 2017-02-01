Wednesday Weather

Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. North northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. North northeast wind around 11 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. East wind around 8 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37. East wind around 8 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Saturday
A slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 8am, then a slight chance of drizzle between 8am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 57.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
