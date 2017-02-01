Wednesday Weather

Great Bend Post

Highs will average below normal through the end of the work week, but then warm well above normal for the weekend and into next week.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. North northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. North northeast wind around 11 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. East wind around 8 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37. East wind around 8 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Saturday
A slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 8am, then a slight chance of drizzle between 8am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 57.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

