Recent moisture gives wheat crop a boost

Another sign that spring is near is the resumption of the crop condition report for Kansas from the National Agricultural Statistics Service. The latest report released Monday indicated that 20-percent of the winter wheat crop is in poor to very poor condition. The agency rated 36-percent of the wheat in fair condition, with 42-percent in good and 2-percent in excellent shape. Locally, Great Bend Coop Seed Manager Jeff Mauler reports that the recent ice storm brought some much needed precipitation to Central Kansas.

With the recent warmer temperatures, some have raised the issue of the crop coming out of dormancy, something Mauler says doesn’t really happen. He says the crop is always doing something depending on how warm or cold the temperatures are.

Temperatures in January were two to four degrees below normal in much of western Kansas, while the rest of the state saw temperatures ranging from two to six degrees above normal for this time of year.

The report also indicated that topsoil moisture was rated as adequate to surplus in 63-percent of the state.