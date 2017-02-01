Lyons awarded state housing rehab grant

TOPEKA–The Kansas Department of Commerce today announced that four Kansas communities would share $1,200,000 in federal funds through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for Housing Rehabilitation/Demolition. These housing projects will rehabilitate approximately 53 properties and demolish two dilapidated units.

City of Lyons

The City of Lyons was awarded $300,000 in CDBG Funds and pledged $85,025 in matching funds. The City has a population of 3,729 and is located in Rice County. This grant will rehabilitate 15 homes for owned and rental units.

City of Mankato

Located in Jewell County, the City of Mankato has a population of 869. This $300,000 grant will rehabilitate nine homes for low-to-moderate income families and demolish two unoccupied dilapidated housing units. The CDBG funds will be match with $7,500 in local funds.

City of Wellington

The $300,000 grant will rehabilitate 14 homes for owner occupied and rental residents of Wellington. This grant is match with $82,250 in local funds. Located in Sumner County, the City has a population of 8,172.

City of Winfield

The City of Winfield is located in Cowley County and has a population of 12,333. This grant will rehabilitate 15 rental homes. The awarded funds are $300,000 and the City pledged $100.000 in matching funds.

Housing Rehabilitation grants are awarded through an annual competition. They support rehabilitation of owner and renter occupied residences with targeted areas to encourage neighborhood revitalization.

For more information on Housing Rehabilitation grants or the Community Development Block Grant program, contact the Business and Community Development Division of the Kansas Department of Commerce at (785) 296-3004, TTY (Hearing Impaired) at 711 or visit KansasCommerce.gov.