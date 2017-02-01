KC area dad charged in murder after kids talk to teachers

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say a man has been charged with fatally stabbing his wife after the couple’s children told their teachers what happened.

Forty-six-year-old Vicente Roldan-Marron, of Independence, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Yadira Gomez. Prosecutors have requested $500,000 bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court documents say a 9-year-old child told police that his mother informed his father she wanted him to move out when the couple argued Sunday after church. The boy later discovered his mother covered in blood.

Officers found her body the next day when the children talked to their teachers at school. Roldan-Marron told police that he didn’t remember what happened because he had blacked out after drinking and taking pills.