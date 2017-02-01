Ellis Co. woman arrested on suspicion of theft while pet sitting

By GARRETT SAGER

A Hays woman was arrested on suspicion of theft and drug possession following a warrant issued Tuesday.

According to Hays Police Lt. Brandon Wright, Brooklyn Nicole Pitcock, Hays, was arrested on warrant issued after investigators gathered information from a video posted by a Hays man. The arrest happened late afternoon, and Pitcock posted bond, Wright said.

Pitcock operates Bon A Pet Treat, a pet service company in Hays.

A recent video surfaced that showed her and an unnamed male entering the house of Dave Gray, whose girlfriend had hired Pitcock to care for their two dogs while they were away in Salina on Jan.21 and 22. Gray’s house has surveillance cameras, which captured video he then posted to YouTube.

The video appears to show Pitcock, who was accompanied by a male companion, taking care of the dogs, but then moving into other areas of the home.

Wright said the investigation is still ongoing and could not provide further details. However, Wright encouraged anyone who has used Bon A Pet Treat’s in-home services in the past to check on their belongings.

If something is believed to be missing, they are asked to contact J.B. Burkholder, the agent in charge of the investigation, by calling the non-emergency number (785) 625-1011. Anyone with other information pertaining to the investigation also is asked to contact the Hays Police.