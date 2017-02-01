Indictment: Kan. Man Used Stolen Identities for Car Loans

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man was indicted Tuesday on federal charges of using stolen identities to applying for car loans, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Reu Charles Chamberlain, 30, Wichita, Kan., is charged with three counts of wire fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft. The indictment alleges he used identification bearing his picture along with information from stolen identities to apply for the following car loans:

— $48,902 for a 2016 Dodge challenger at Eddy’s Chrysler Jeep Dodge.

— $44,746 for a 2015 Dodge Challenger at Midway Motors.

— $30,740 for a 2013 Cadillac CTS at Super Car Guys.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each wire fraud count, and a mandatory two years (consecutive) on each of the other counts. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger is prosecuting.