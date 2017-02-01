Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/31)

BOOKED: Carolyn J. Tindall on Barton County District Court warrant for DUI and failure to wear seat belts with a bond of $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Cipriano Lopez on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set in lieu of $1,062.00 cash only or hold for sentencing.

BOOKED: Kristen Decker of Hoisington on Great Bend Municipal Court case for unlawful abuse of toxic vapors with a bond of $500.00 C/S or 48 hour OR. Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with no bond.

BOOKED: Cade Henry of Pawnee Rock on a Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set in lieu of $228.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Ashley Williams of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond is set at $986.00 cash only or 30 days.

RELEASED: Danielle M. Reed with a warrant withdrawal from KDOC.

RELEASED: Patrick Doty back to KDOC.

RELEASED: Carolyn Jean Tindall of Great Bend posted a $2,500.00 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonding on Barton County District Court case for DUI and failure to use seat belts.

RELEASED: Cade Henry of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant after posting a cash bond of $228.00.