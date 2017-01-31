Royals back on the air in Central Kansas

The Royals are back on the air in Central Kansas. The Royals and 1590 KVGB entered into a new three year agreement prior to the 2017 season.

KVGB will broadcast all of the Kansas City Royals regular season games in 2017 and selected Spring Training games.

The Royals Radio Network is one of the largest networks in the American League in six states across the Midwest. Royals Hall of Famer and 2007 Ford C. Frick Award winner Denny Matthews will be behind the microphone for his 49th season. Veteran announcer Steve Physioc returns for his sixth season as a part of the Royals broadcast team on both radio and television while Steve Stewart returns for his ninth season with the club. Ryan Lefebvre will also broadcast games on the Royals Radio Network in 2017 when he is not on FOX Sports Kansas City.