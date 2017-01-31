GREAT BEND — Rose Eva Magie, 94, died Jan. 28, 2017, at Cherry Village Nursing Home, Great Bend. She was born Feb. 8, 1922, at Claflin, the daughter of Joseph E. and Anna (Wolfel) Reif. She married Dale Magie May 22, 1992, at Great Bend. He died May 1, 1996. A Great Bend resident since 1978, coming from Ellsworth, Mrs. Magie worked for Essex.

Mrs. Magie was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church, the Altar Society and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary #3111, all of Great Bend.

She is survived by nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank Reif and Joseph Reif; and five sisters, Mary Oberle, Sophia Feist, Margaret Hirsh, Anna Reif and Theresa Boman.

Altar Society Rosary will be at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at Bryant Funeral Home with Father Ted Stoecklein officiating. Burial will be at Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from 1 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. A memorial has been established with Prince of Peace Parish, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

