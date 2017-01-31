Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

KBCA Basketball Rankings

by Leave a Comment

KBCABOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys
1. OP-Blue Valley Northwest
2. OP- Blue Valley
3. OP-Blue Valley North
4. Olathe Northwest
5. Lawrence
6. Derby
7. Lawrence Free State
8. Manhattan
9. Topeka-Washburn Rural
10. Wichita Southeast

5A Boys
1. Goddard-Eisenhower
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Salina Central
4. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
5. Shawnee Heights
6. Pittsburg
7. Liberal
8. Wichita Heights
9. Topeka Seaman
10. St. James Academy

4A-Div 1-Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Ottawa
3. KC Piper
4. Eudora
5. Basehor-Linwood
6. Wamego
7. Abilene
8. McPherson
9. Hays
10. Buhler

4A-Div 2-Boys
1. Wichita Collegiate
2. Holcomb
3. Andale
4. Rock Creek
5. Topeka Hayden
6. Wichita Trinity
7. Burlington
8. Girard
9. Holton
10. Pratt

3A Boys
1. Hesston
2. Marysville
3. Norton
4. Hugoton
5. Humboldt
6. Nemaha Central
7. Galena
8. SE of Saline
9. Conway Springs
10. Erie

2A Boys
1. Ness City
2. St. John-Hudson
3. Lawrence-Bishop Seabury
4. Salina Sacred-Heart
5. Troy
6. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
7. Kansas City Christian
8. Hillsboro
9. Spearville
10. Sedan

1A-Div 1Boys
1. St. John’s/Tipton
2. South Gray
3. Hanover
4. St. Francis
5. Lebo
6. Osborne
7. Olpe
8. Doniphan West
9. Dighton
10. Burlingame

1A-Div 2-Boys
1. Caldwell
2. Hartford
3. Wallace County
4. Otis-Bison
5. Sylvan-Lucas Unified
6. Hutch-Central Christian
7. Almena-Northern Valley
8. Junction City-St. Xavier
9. Wilson
10. Logan

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A Girls
1. Wichita South
2. Olathe South
3. Manhattan
4. Blue Valley North
5. Derby
6. Olathe East
7. Topeka-Washburn Rural
8. Lawrence
9. Lawrence Free State
10. Gardner-Edgerton

5A Girls
1. Leavenworth
2. Newton
3. St. Thomas Aquinas
4. Maize
5. Salina Central
6. Bishop Carroll
7. Goddard
8. De Soto
9. Emporia
10. KC Schlagle

4A D1-Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. McPherson
4. Baldwin
5. Towanda-Circle
6. Rose Hill
7. Labette County
8. Paola
9. Independence
10. Wellington

4A D2-Girls
1. Clay Center
2. Girard
3. Baxter Springs
4. Jefferson West
5. Concordia
6. Holton
7. Columbus
8. Burlington
9. Haven
10. Wichita Trinity

3A Girls
1. Hugoton
2. Thomas More Prep
3. Council Grove
4. Nemaha Central
5. Kingman
6. Rossville
7. Garden Plain
8. Cheney
9. Humboldt
10. Caney Valley

2A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Meade
3. Wabaunsee
4. Kiowa County
5. Hoxie
6. Jefferson County North
7. Rosalia-Flint Hills
8. Moundridge
9. Washington County
10. Valley Falls

1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Centralia
2. Olpe
3. Hanover
4. Coldwater-South
Central
5. Dighton
6. Goessel
7. Beloit St. John/Tipton
8. Stockton
9. South Gray
10. South Barber

1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Waverly
2. Otis-Bison
3. Cunningham
4. Rexford-Golden Plains
5. GrainfieldWheatland/Grinnell
6. Southern Cloud
7. Ingalls
8. Attica
9. Hartford
10. Wilson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *