KBCA Basketball Rankings

6A Boys
1. OP-Blue Valley Northwest
2. OP- Blue Valley
3. OP-Blue Valley North
4. Olathe Northwest
5. Lawrence
6. Derby
7. Lawrence Free State
8. Manhattan
9. Topeka-Washburn Rural
10. Wichita Southeast
5A Boys
1. Goddard-Eisenhower
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Salina Central
4. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
5. Shawnee Heights
6. Pittsburg
7. Liberal
8. Wichita Heights
9. Topeka Seaman
10. St. James Academy
4A-Div 1-Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Ottawa
3. KC Piper
4. Eudora
5. Basehor-Linwood
6. Wamego
7. Abilene
8. McPherson
9. Hays
10. Buhler
4A-Div 2-Boys
1. Wichita Collegiate
2. Holcomb
3. Andale
4. Rock Creek
5. Topeka Hayden
6. Wichita Trinity
7. Burlington
8. Girard
9. Holton
10. Pratt
3A Boys
1. Hesston
2. Marysville
3. Norton
4. Hugoton
5. Humboldt
6. Nemaha Central
7. Galena
8. SE of Saline
9. Conway Springs
10. Erie
2A Boys
1. Ness City
2. St. John-Hudson
3. Lawrence-Bishop Seabury
4. Salina Sacred-Heart
5. Troy
6. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
7. Kansas City Christian
8. Hillsboro
9. Spearville
10. Sedan
1A-Div 1Boys
1. St. John’s/Tipton
2. South Gray
3. Hanover
4. St. Francis
5. Lebo
6. Osborne
7. Olpe
8. Doniphan West
9. Dighton
10. Burlingame
1A-Div 2-Boys
1. Caldwell
2. Hartford
3. Wallace County
4. Otis-Bison
5. Sylvan-Lucas Unified
6. Hutch-Central Christian
7. Almena-Northern Valley
8. Junction City-St. Xavier
9. Wilson
10. Logan
GIRLS RANKINGS
6A Girls
1. Wichita South
2. Olathe South
3. Manhattan
4. Blue Valley North
5. Derby
6. Olathe East
7. Topeka-Washburn Rural
8. Lawrence
9. Lawrence Free State
10. Gardner-Edgerton
5A Girls
1. Leavenworth
2. Newton
3. St. Thomas Aquinas
4. Maize
5. Salina Central
6. Bishop Carroll
7. Goddard
8. De Soto
9. Emporia
10. KC Schlagle
4A D1-Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. McPherson
4. Baldwin
5. Towanda-Circle
6. Rose Hill
7. Labette County
8. Paola
9. Independence
10. Wellington
4A D2-Girls
1. Clay Center
2. Girard
3. Baxter Springs
4. Jefferson West
5. Concordia
6. Holton
7. Columbus
8. Burlington
9. Haven
10. Wichita Trinity
3A Girls
1. Hugoton
2. Thomas More Prep
3. Council Grove
4. Nemaha Central
5. Kingman
6. Rossville
7. Garden Plain
8. Cheney
9. Humboldt
10. Caney Valley
2A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Meade
3. Wabaunsee
4. Kiowa County
5. Hoxie
6. Jefferson County North
7. Rosalia-Flint Hills
8. Moundridge
9. Washington County
10. Valley Falls
1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Centralia
2. Olpe
3. Hanover
4. Coldwater-South
Central
5. Dighton
6. Goessel
7. Beloit St. John/Tipton
8. Stockton
9. South Gray
10. South Barber
1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Waverly
2. Otis-Bison
3. Cunningham
4. Rexford-Golden Plains
5. GrainfieldWheatland/Grinnell
6. Southern Cloud
7. Ingalls
8. Attica
9. Hartford
10. Wilson
