Executive Director out at Sunflower Diversified after less than 3 months

Less than three months into her position with Sunflower Diversified Services, Debbie Reynolds is out as the executive director.

Reynolds was hired to replace Jim Johnson on November 1, 2016 as the executive director of the non-profit organization in Great Bend that serves infants, toddlers, and adults with developmental disabilities and delays.

Sunflower Board of Directors President Travis Thompson confirmed the news Monday afternoon.

Decky Makings, Chief Operations Officer at Sunflower, will take over as interim executive director as the search reopens to find a replacement.

Johnson reenters the picture to assist Makings and the board until a permanent solution is found. Johnson worked at Sunflower for 42 years and retired once Reynolds was hired last November.

Reynolds was the general manager of the Golf Club at Southwind in Garden City before coming to Great Bend, but spent 13 years as the executive director of Mosaic in Garden City, a similar non-profit agency supporting people with disabilities.