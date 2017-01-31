Cop Shop (1/30)

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (1/30)

Breathing Problems

At 1:29 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2519 7th Street.

Chest Pain

At 1:29 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2500 Harrison Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 2:33 p.m. report of a tree branch falling on her vehicle as she was driving on the roadway at 3322 Broadway was made.

Theft

At 3:02 p.m. a theft of a check from her residence was reported at 809 Coolidge Street.

Back Pain

At 4:06 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl 7C.

Non Injury Accident

At 5:25 p.m. an accident was reported at 2337 Washington Street.

Shots Fired

At 8:31 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area was made at 1035 Adams Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 10:11 p.m. an accident was reported at 2001 10th Street.

Theft

At 1:44 a.m., Loves Country Store, 1221 10th Street, reported a theft of a beer case.