Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/30)

BOOKED: John Cruz of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: John K. Cruz on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Kenny Stroede of Hollyrood on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery, and criminal damage to property, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S or 48 Hour OR.

RELEASED: Tiffany Carr of Great Bend for Central Kansas Community Corrections case for probation violation after serving sentence.

RELEASED: Kristen Decker of Hoisington for Barton County District Court case for unlawful use of toxic vapors to release to treatment on probation.

RELEASED: Mindy R. Hoskins on Barton County District Court warrant with a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Alexander Anderson on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant by order of the court.

RELEASED: Eric Paul Shoemaker on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants by order of the court.

RELEASED: Brianna Marie Lamb on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants by order of the court.

RELEASED: Dakota Green of Larned for BTDC case for criminal trespass after being released by the court.

RELEASED: Gary Rommel of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery after receiving a 48 hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Kyle Logan of Wichita on Barton County District Court case for theft, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, released to Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Kenny Stroede of Hollyrood on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery and criminal damage to property, bonded $1,000.00 C/S through Ace Bail Bonding.