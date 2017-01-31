Barton County Register of Deeds warns future vacationers to start the passport process

The Register of Deeds Office is the place people come to record documents, research records, and even to get their passports. Barton County Register of Deeds Pam Wornkey says many people are unaware that they can get their passports in her office.

Anyone planning a vacation or trip out of the country should be mindful that the normal turnaround on passports is four to six weeks.

If you are applying for a passport you will need your original birth certificate, a valid form of photo identification such as a driver’s license, and two recent photographs of yourself. The photos are very specific for passports and can be taken by professional photographers or Walgreens.

Wornkey says a passport for anyone over 16 years of age is $110 plus an execution fee of $25 and has to be renewed every 10 years. Anyone under 16 years old will be charged $80 plus the execution fee to the Register of Deeds.