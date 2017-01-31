Barton County Appraiser’s Office changes bulk mailing service

The Barton County Appraiser’s Office is making a change in the company that provides bulk mailing for thousands of valuation notices that have to be sent out each year.

Appraiser Barb Esfeld Monday recommended that the county use a company called Komtek to provide the service after their low bid of $8,761 came in $396 lower than Postalocity, the firm that had been handling the job.

Esfeld explained to Commissioners that price wasn’t the only reason she wanted to go with Komtek.

Komtek will create the valuation notices, mailing labels and envelopes which Esfeld says saves time and money.

By state statute, valuation notices have to be mailed by March 1st. Once property owners receive their notices in early March, they have 30-days to file an appeal. The Appraisers Office will certify the final values to the County Clerk by June 15.