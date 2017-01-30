Wichita State wins 4th straight, beats Bradley 64-49

PEORIA, Ind. (AP) – Landry Shamet had 19 points and six assists, and Wichita State rolled to a 64-49 victory over Bradley on Sunday for its fourth straight double-digit win.

Conner Frankamp added 15 points and Markis McDuffie had nine points and 14 rebounds for Wichita State (19-4, 9-1 Missouri Valley), which remains a game back of conference-leader Illinois State. Shamet and Frankamp each made three 3-pointers.

Darrell Brown scored 18 points to lead Bradley (8-15, 3-7), which shot just 34 percent (19 of 56) and has lost its fifth straight.

Bradley led 29-24 early in the second half before the Shockers pulled away with a 27-9 run and led 51-38 with 7:40 to play. Shamet scored eight points, Frankamp added seven and Rashard Kelly chipped in five of his seven points, including a pair of dunks, during the stretch.