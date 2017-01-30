MPIRE Properties donates to 150 Boxes of Love through United Way

A local rental company for single family homes and multi-family apartment complexes recently did their part to ensure the success of a charitable project happening next month in the Barton County area.

MPIRE Properties made a cash donation to ElderCare and United Way for their Box of Love initiative. The property management company also provided refrigerator magnets featuring emergency telephone numbers and a place for the recipient to display their fire escape route.

“We have a number of properties catered to senior citizens in the nine communities we serve throughout the state,” says Rick Davis, COO. “It is incredible the work these agencies are doing to make sure every home bound client for ElderCare and Meals on Wheels will be receiving a special box of Valentine’s Day goodies.”

The local nonprofit organizations announced last month that they would be assembling the Boxes of Love with the help of private donations, to accompany handmade Valentine’s Day Cards created by local children. MPIRE’s donation will help the charities improve the project and add even more to each gift. The Boxes of Love will be delivered by volunteers on February 14th.

“MPIRE Properties invests a lot in the communities we serve in Central and Western Kansas, all with the goal of providing safe, affordable, and well-kept housing for our tenants,” says Jason Mayers, CEO. “This is just one simple way we can extend the arms of the MPIRE family and share our commitment to Worry Free Living.”