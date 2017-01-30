KSU student jailed on $250K bond for alleged sex crimes

RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Riley County are investigating a suspect for an alleged sexual assault.

A 19-year-old female victim reported to police that a male known to her committed rape, aggravated sexual assault, and breach of privacy in the early morning hours Sunday, according to the Riley County arrest report.

Just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers filed a report for the alleged crimes.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, Nieko Giesbrecht, 20, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department for rape, aggravated sexual battery, and breach of privacy.

His bond was set at $250,000.00.

He is a student at Kansas State University, according online records from Delta Chi Fraternity.

No additional details were released on Monday morning.