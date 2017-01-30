Kan. lawmakers will see ‘Home on the Range’ film

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Lawmakers and staff members will have a chance to see a made-for-television film to celebrate Kansas’ official song, “Home on the Range.”

The film will be shown three times at the Capitol’s auditorium Monday. The film shows how “Home on the Range” became a well-known Western anthem.

The movie’s director, Ken Spurgeon, says the film shows how a couple sued 30 entities, including NBC and Bing Crosby, in 1934 over the song.

The movie was filmed in Smith Center, El Dorado, Topeka and Wichita.

Filming also was done at the historic cabin in Smith County where the song was written by Brewster Higley in 1872.