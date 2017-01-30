Judge sets showdown on Kansas citizenship proof lawsuits

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A judge has set a joint hearing on the fate of two federal lawsuits in Kansas challenging the state’s proof-of-citizenship requirement for voter registration.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson on Monday granted the unopposed request to consolidate oral arguments on motions seeking partial summary judgment. She set March 3 as the hearing date.

At the crux of the lawsuits is a disputed voter registration law that requires Kansans to provide a document such as a birth certificate, naturalization papers or passport proving they are U.S. citizens.

Robinson will hear arguments from all parties over claims that the state’s requirement unconstitutionally burdens the right to vote and violates the right to travel because it allegedly discriminates against U.S. citizens who come to Kansas from other states.