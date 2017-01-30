John O’Connor

January 30, 2017

And now, live from Studio C in computerville, it’s another award-eligible edition (Week 289, to be exact) of Life Can Be Complicated, brought to you this week by our long-time friends at Doug’s Doughnuts, the doughnut with the reinforced hole. Try a Doug’s Doughnut today; and be sure to try our new hi-fiber doughnut. It’s chock-full of chunks of chewy sheetrock, pea gravel and bits of quality radial tires. It’s the only doughnut with the 40,000 mile warranty.

That intro paragraph has nothing to do (what else is new) with the content that follows. I just like occasionally tossing in one of those old ‘fake sponsor’ bits like we used to do on our early morning show.

We were watching some vintage TV the other night and thought it sort of interesting how well some shows have held up and others that we used to love now seem a little corny, predictable or both.

When I say ‘vintage’ I mean shows before, say, 1990. This could be anything from Perry Mason to Bob Newhart (the first show, not the innkeeper one) to Mary Tyler Moore and Taxi.

The westerns have held up well, I guess mainly because they are timeless. Bonanza seems a little contrived, but Rawhide, Gunsmoke and a few others have stood the test of time. Have Gun, Will Travel is good, too.

As much as we used to love Carol Burnett, some of her shows from the ‘60s and ‘70s just seem dated. She and cohorts Harvey Korman, Tim Conway and others are still great, but the writing seems creaky and predictable. And I get real tired of ‘Mama,’ AKA Vickie Lawrence.

The first Dick Van Dyke show is still a comedy gem. Sure, some of the situations are ‘of a certain period,’ but the writing just sparkles. Of course, how can you go wrong with Carl Reiner, Morey Amsterdam, Rose Marie and company, and of course, the great Van Dyke himself?

I Love Lucy is still good, but not as funny as I remember it. Perry Mason seems slow moving now, but it was perfect for the ‘50s and ‘60s audience. Twilight Zone is still excellent, but after Rod Serling’s ‘grabber’ intros, the actual show doesen’t always deliver the goods.

Do you get a kick out of ‘vintage fashions?’ No show from ‘the archives’ celebrates the ‘70s ‘look’ better than Bob Newhart. Yikes, what were we thinking of back then? The shirts with the wide-angle collars and the wild plaid pants and sportcoats! No wonder some of Bob’s patients had severe problems; they had to look at his wardrobe. But still, a fun show, especially with his office mates and wife Suzanne Pleshette. Ah, Suzanne.

I’ve saved my fave for last, and Sally already knows which one it is, and she’s probably saying, “oh, no, not again.” It’s Andy Griffith, specifically the episodes before Barney left the show. Every single show in that five or six year run is excellent. Just pure and simple story telling. I know, not every small town was like that, but it’s pleasant to think they were. The show was just so relatable; everyone knows a Barney Fife ‘type’ or a Gomer clone. The Ernest T. Bass episodes were classics in themselves.

Would love to hear about your favorites from ‘way back when.’ Feel free to comment on that or anything below.

And here we are ‘below,’ checking out the week’s response to last week’s effort…

Kevin was in quick with the kicking record answer: Yes, Matt Prater beat Tom Dempsey’s 63-yard record by one yard. Big asterisk, though: Dempsey had a partial foot, having been born without toes on his right foot. Amazing, but true.

Julie got the Lakin Avenue question: Lakin once had ‘islands’ down the middle, like Broadway. Until they did some recent repaving, you could see the outlines of them. Randy mentioned the possibility of train or trolley tracks on that street also; not sure about that, but anything’s possible.

Terry guessed that President Buchanan was single by choice. Well, up to a point, yes. But he was planning to marry; however fate intervened. How?

Steve ‘put it through the uprights’ when he remembered the catchily named Martin (“Marteen”) Gramatica, the Latin American miracle kicker at K-State some years back. After many successful kicks they started calling him “automatica.” He played a few years in the NFL also.

Okay, the Prez Buchanan marriage question is still open. Let’s try a few others:

The former bakery across from Washington school in GB has an interesting history. What was one of its more notable incarnations?

What major country hit (and pop chart success, also) of 1972 was recorded by a guy whose first career goal was becoming a major league baseball player?

Early in his career, this major comedic movie star was a writer on a popular late ‘60s TV show featuring two male siblings. Name the star. Extra points if you know the show, too.

Hmmm, that’s about all I know for this time. Have a great first week of Feb and we’ll visit again next week. Oh, and just ignore that groundhog.

John